Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is Mad River Investors’ 8th Largest Position

Mad River Investors lessened its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,441 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust comprises 3.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 114,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $582.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

