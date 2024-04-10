Mad River Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mad River Investors cut its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,581 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold accounts for 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 0.07% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

