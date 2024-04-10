The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.75. 6,888,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,950,748. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $172.44 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

