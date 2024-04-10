Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.24 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.70 million and $6.24 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

