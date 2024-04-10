R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,031 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.25. 368,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,968. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

