iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.19% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 303,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,233. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $747.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.