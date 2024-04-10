R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,114,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 283,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,735. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

