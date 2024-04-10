Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Randolph Co Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.64. The company had a trading volume of 316,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

