Randolph Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1,282,926.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,449,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 459,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,461,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS SMOT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 265,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.