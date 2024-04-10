R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

GLDM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 7,087,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,856. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

