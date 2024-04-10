Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 923,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 68,646 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

