Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Boosted by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 5,034,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,920,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

