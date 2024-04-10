Tenable’s (TENB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 175,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.