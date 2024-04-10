Randolph Co Inc Acquires Shares of 319,974 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,000. General Mills accounts for about 2.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

