Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.78. 988,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,992,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $749.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

