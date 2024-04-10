Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Up 15.6%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 171,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

