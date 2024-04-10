JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.53. 821,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,611,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

