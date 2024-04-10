Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $70.67. 1,604,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,125,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

