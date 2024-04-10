Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $436.28 and last traded at $439.05. Approximately 22,018,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,449,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.23.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

