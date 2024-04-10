Geron’s (GERN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Geron

Geron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 8,125,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,936. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Geron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.