Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. 1,751,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,067. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.