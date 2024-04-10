Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

WDC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,470. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

