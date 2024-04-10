JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,638 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.