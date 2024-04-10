Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.37% from the company’s current price.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

CREV traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $197.99.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

