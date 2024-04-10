Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.37% from the company’s current price.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
CREV traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 3,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $197.99.
About Carbon Revolution Public
