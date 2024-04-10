Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.39.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock worth $10,201,834. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.