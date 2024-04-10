EPAM Systems’ (EPAM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

EPAM stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.47. The company had a trading volume of 179,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,155. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

