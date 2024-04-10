First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $187.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

First Solar stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Solar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.