Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after acquiring an additional 273,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

