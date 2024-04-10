Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

NYSE:DECK traded down $63.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $804.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,532. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $886.67 and its 200 day moving average is $721.40. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

