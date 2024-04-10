Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.0 %

SAM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.20. 62,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.33 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.