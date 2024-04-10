Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,154. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. 205,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

