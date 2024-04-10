Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.47. Approximately 2,921,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,481,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $487.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,480,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,608,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

