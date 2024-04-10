Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 15,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

