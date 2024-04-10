CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lessened by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 870.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

