Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Edible Garden Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EDBL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 91,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.