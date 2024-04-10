Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expands By 193.7%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 24,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

