DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.
DouYu International Price Performance
DOYU stock remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $244.97 million, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.02. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.20.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). DouYu International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
