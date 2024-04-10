Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 553,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,403. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

