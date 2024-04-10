Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.69. 1,057,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,462. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.84 and a 200-day moving average of $441.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.