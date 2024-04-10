Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 450,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

