Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 741,657 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

