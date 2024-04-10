Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dave Trading Up 4.8 %
DAVEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Dave has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Dave Company Profile
