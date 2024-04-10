Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dave Trading Up 4.8 %

DAVEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Dave has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Dave Company Profile

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

