Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

CTEC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,027.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

