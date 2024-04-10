Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

DE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

