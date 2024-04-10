Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 65.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 0.3 %

CTRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,417. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

