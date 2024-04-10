Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,306 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 522% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,461 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,956. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 2,017,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

