The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

