Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Freightos Stock Performance
Shares of CRGOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Freightos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.