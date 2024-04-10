Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Freightos alerts:

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.