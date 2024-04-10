Coq Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $238.82 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000374 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $10,459,547.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

