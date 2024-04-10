ASD One Day Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 2% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $46.50 million and $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,114.98 or 0.99905384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00129014 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

